Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan – Predicted line ups

The mother of all encounters – India vs Pakistan is almost upon us as the two Asian giants are set to go head to head in the Cricket World Cup 2019.

The crucial encounter will be played at the famous Old Trafford in Manchester and is scheduled to start at 10.30 PM local time (3 PM IST, 5.30 PM SGT). Here’s team news and how both the sides might line up for the big one.

Team News

With Shikhar Dhawan out, India are set to make a change in their line up with KL Rahul moving up to partner Rohit Sharma. Ravindra Jadeja was spotted having an extended net session and might replace Kuldeep Yadav for the marquee clash.

For Pakistan, their ploy to replace Shadab Khan with Shaheen Afridi for the encounter against Australia backfired, and looks like the legbreak bowler will be back for the clash against India.

Predicted Line Ups

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali

You can catch the live stream of the India vs Pakistan match and follow live updates on FOX Sports Asia.