Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan, where to watch, live stream, time, scores and updates

The ICC Cricket World Cup is now well and truly underway with several matches already done and dusted. And in the twenty-second encounter of the tournament, India and Pakistan will face off.

The big one is here! India meet Pakistan on June 16, 2019, in the ICC Cricket World Cup. Both teams have had to face disappointment lately – while Pakistan have lost their last match, India didn’t even get a chance to enter the field due to rain. As a result, both will be looking to get back on track by securing maximum points from their next one.

However, there has been a rain-warning for this crucial tie. You can follow all the weather updates ahead of the Cricket World Cup encounter here.

When and where to watch India vs Pakistan live telecast and streaming

The India vs Pakistan encounter is set to be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester and is scheduled to start at 10.30 AM local time (3 PM IST, 5.30 PM SGT) on 2nd June, 2019. Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on Star Sports Network and can live stream it on Hotstar.

Fans in Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam can catch the live stream of the match below.

Full Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (c/wk), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain