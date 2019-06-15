WATCH: David Warner’s heart-warming gesture for net bowler who was hit in the head by the Australian batsman

Australia opener David Warner is long known for his kindness and heart-warming gestures towards fans. In another such incident, Warner gifted a net bowler autographed Australia jersey.

Before Australia took the field against Sri Lanka, Warner was seeing meeting Jaykishan Plaha, a net bowler who was accidentally hit on the head by a Warner straight drive. Plaha had to be taken to the hospital after it.

The Australia batsman met the bowler and his mother and gifted him an autographed Australia jersey and wished him a speedy recovery. You can watch the video here.

Last week, Jaykishan Plaha was hit on the head by a David Warner drive during an Australia training session. Today, Warner met both Jaykishan and his mum before play, presented Jaykishan with an Australia shirt and wished him a speedy recovery 👏 ✊ pic.twitter.com/ZNrqnFuuau — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 15, 2019

As far as the Australia vs Sri Lanka match is concerned, the Kangaroos have posted 334/7 after 50 overs.