LIVE: Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan

The big one – India vs Pakistan – is upon us now with the two Asian heavyweights taking each other on in the Cricket World Cup 2019 round robin stage.

Though rain has interrupted the World Cup’s flow to some extent, fans would want the rain gods to show mercy on this mother of all clashes. The match is scheduled to be played at Old Trafford, Manchester and will start at 10.30 AM local time (3 PM IST, 5.30 PM SGT) on Sunday, 16th June 2019.

Team India have had a great start to the World Cup and are one of the only two unbeaten teams so far. They have five points from three matches, with two victories and a no-result.

Pakistan, on the other hand, started off on the backfoot as they were steamrolled by West Indies in their first match. But they made an incredible comeback to defeat hosts and favourites England before going down against Australia in a close finish.

Pakistan, moreover, have never beaten India in the World Cup and thus they will have an added pressure. You can follow all the LIVE updates from the match right here.