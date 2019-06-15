Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – South Africa vs Afghanistan

South Africa take on Afghanistan in ODI 21 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. You can watch the Live Stream of the match here on FOX Sports Asia.

South Africa head into this contest just a single solitary point above Afghanistan and second from bottom in the standings. Who’d have thought that one of the pre-tournament favourites would have endured such a terrible start?

They have lost all but one of their matches and the one they didn’t lose was washed out.

Injuries haven’t helped out either as they lost Dale Steyn early and also Lungi Ngidi – two of the top bowlers in the world today. However, Ngidi is due to make a return but captain Faf du Plessis refused to confirm his participation, saying that it was touch and go.

Afghanistan on the other hand have nothing to lose. They can play fear-free cricket and give it a right go against a South African side down on confidence and luck.

Even if they don’t qualify for the semifinals from here, at least they would have the scalp of the mighty Proteas to show for their efforts in the tournament.

