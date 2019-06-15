Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan – hourly weather forecast

We are sure that you are looking forward to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 clash between India and Pakistan, which is scheduled to happen on 16th June 2019 at Manchester. Stay tuned right here as we bring you all news regarding the weather in and around the venue.

The Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Greater Manchester, England will play host to this all-important contest. However, there are chances that rain may play spoilsport to the game, just like it has happened on four separate occasions so far during the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019 – also making it the most-rain affected World Cup in the history of the sport.

Follow the updates below to know what the weather could be like in Manchester on 16th June.

India vs Pakistan, hourly weather forecast

(Updated as on 15th June, 2:30 pm IST, 5:00 pm HKT, 9:00 am UK Time)

United Kingdom’s MET department forecasts that there are less than 50% chances of rain until around 4:00 pm local time on Sunday in Manchester. It means that the game is poised to start on time, much to the joy of fans all over the world.

Afterwards, chances of precipitation are bound to rise as high as 70% and rains could last until around 8:00 pm local time. It will eventually get better, with the possibility of rain going below 10% for the rest of the day.

Earlier on 15th June, the Sun was quite visible for a greater part of the morning and that has helped the pitch to stay bare and dry, also thanks to some commendable work done in pitch maintenance by the curator and the supporting groundstaff.

Weather reports do predict rain for the evening on 15th June but it is being estimated that it will not affect the game’s chances of starting on time the next day.