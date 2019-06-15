Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Sri Lanka vs Australia

Sri Lanka take on Australia in ODI 20 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. You can watch the Live Stream of the match here on FOX Sports Asia.

Sri Lanka are in a weird spot in terms of momentum. Having comprehensively lost their first group game in the World Cup against New Zealand, they bounced back with a win over Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed match.

And their next two games, against Pakistan and Bangladesh, were washed out without a ball being bowled. Sri Lanka would have felt that they could have won both those matches but now have to make do with half the points they could have picked up.

And they come up against a rampant Australia side that has comfortably won three out of its four matches so far.

Moreover, Australia also brushed aside Sri Lanka when the sides met in a warm up game before the tournament started.

Importantly for the Aussies, David Warner has been amongst the runs and the new ball duo of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have regularly picked up wickets.

Though, the spot that was initially reserved for Adam Zampa is now up for grabs as they try and sort out their spin attack. For Sri Lanka, as former player Tillakaratne Dilshan mentioned, the priority would be to bat out the 50 overs.

Live stream will be available only in the following countries: Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.