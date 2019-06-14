Cricket World Cup 2019: Australia vs Sri Lanka, where to watch, live stream, time, scores and updates

Australia take on Sri Lanka in the next ICC Cricket World Cup encounter, and it is pretty clear who needs the win more. Sri Lanka head in desperate to win, while Australia will hope to ride the wave of momentum.

The game will take place at The Oval in London, and rest assured there will be some fireworks to look out for. The Lankan Lions have picked up just one win all tournament, and need a victory here to boost their chances of reaching the semi-finals.

As for the Aussies, they bounced back from a defeat to India, by beating Pakistan in their previous game, and with the form of David Warner, Aaron Finch and Steve Smith, there are plenty of positives for the defending champions.

When and where to watch Australia vs Sri Lanka live telecast and streaming

This encounter is set to be played at The Oval in London and is scheduled to start at 10.30 AM local time (3 PM IST, 5.30 PM SGT) on 15th June, 2019. Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on Star Sports Network and can live stream it on Hotstar.

Fans in Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam can catch the live stream of the match below.

Full Squads

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Dhananjaya de Silva, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay.