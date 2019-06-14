Cricket World Cup 2019: Former CWC winners file complaint to ICC for poor facilities and unfair pitches

It has been a roller-coaster of an ICC Cricket World Cup thus far. A number of matches have been washed out, and a few controversies have broken out. Add this next one to the list.
1996 World Cup winners Sri Lanka are the latest to stir up a controversy after revealing that they have filed an official complaint to the ICC for what they believe is unfair treatment.
‘Sri Lanka don’t want free points’ – captain Dimuth Karunaratne
Team manager Ashanta de Mel has admitted that the Lankan Lions have written to the ICC for “unfair” pitches, and what they believe are poor training facilities for their team.
“What we have found out is that for the four matches we have played so far at Cardiff and Bristol the ICC has prepared a green pitch, and at the same venues where the other countries have played the pitches are brown and favourable for high scoring,” de Mel revealed to Daily News.
“This is a World Cup where the top ten countries are taking part and I feel that all the participants should be treated equally.”
“The pitch being prepared for our match against Australia on Saturday here at The Oval is green. It is not sour grapes that we are complaining but it is very unfair on the part of the ICC that they prepare one type of wicket for certain teams and another type for others.”
He went on to discuss the unsatisfactory training facilities offered to the players as compared to other nations playing the tournament.
“Even the practice facilities provided at Cardiff were unsatisfactory,” de Mel continued.
“Instead of three nets they gave us only two and the hotel we were put up at Bristol did not have a swimming pool, which is very essential for every team for the fast bowlers especially to relax their muscles after practice. The hotels that Pakistan and Bangladesh were put up at Bristol had swimming pools.
“We wrote to the ICC listing all these shortcomings four days ago but so far we have not had any response from them. We will continue to write to them until we get a reply.”
It is pertinent to note that Sri Lanka have won just one out the four matches they have played thus far. The Lankans will now face Australia in their next crucial game of the tournament.