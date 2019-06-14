Cricket World Cup 2019: Former CWC winners file complaint to ICC for poor facilities and unfair pitches

It has been a roller-coaster of an ICC Cricket World Cup thus far. A number of matches have been washed out, and a few controversies have broken out. Add this next one to the list.

1996 World Cup winners Sri Lanka are the latest to stir up a controversy after revealing that they have filed an official complaint to the ICC for what they believe is unfair treatment.

‘Sri Lanka don’t want free points’ – captain Dimuth Karunaratne

Team manager Ashanta de Mel has admitted that the Lankan Lions have written to the ICC for “unfair” pitches, and what they believe are poor training facilities for their team.

“What we have found out is that for the four matches we have played so far at Cardiff and Bristol the ICC has prepared a green pitch, and at the same venues where the other countries have played the pitches are brown and favourable for high scoring,” de Mel revealed to Daily News. “This is a World Cup where the top ten countries are taking part and I feel that all the participants should be treated equally.”