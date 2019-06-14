Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – West Indies vs England

West Indies take on England in ODI 19 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. You can watch the Live Stream of the match here on FOX Sports Asia.

West Indies will be in a confident mood overall as they come into this match against hosts and tournament favourites England after they had South Africa on the ropes at 29/2 in a match that was eventually called off due to rain.

Previously, the Windies acquited themselves well despite suffering a close 15-run defeat against Australia before which they had comfortably overcome Pakistan in their tournament opener.

While the likes of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell will naturally hog the headlines, their left arm opening bowler Sheldon Cottrell is the one who has really impressed with his deceptively quick deliveries that climb on batsmen.

England had that blip against Pakistan but returned to winning ways with a breezy 106-run win over Bangladesh. They will be looking to accumulate another 2 points here against West Indies (because the teams need all the points they can get thanks to the weather) but will be wary of the threats they possess.

Expect a high scoring encounter between two teams that bat deep and have had a penchant – especially England – of posting big scores of late.

