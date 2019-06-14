Why England ended up hosting the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

4 matches abandoned for the first time in a single edition of the tournament, out of which three were called off without a single ball having been bowled. How exactly have England ended up hosting the Cricket World Cup?

England have hosted the World Cup thrice before, which means this is the fourth time they have been given the opportunity to host the mega-event.

Why is the decision being called into question?

The 2019 edition of the Cricket World Cup has broken the record for number of matches abandoned in a single tournament, with the previous record being 2 (in 1992 and 2003). With the number of games already limited owing to only 12 teams participating this time as opposed to the previous total of 14, supporters are livid that the tournament is being held in a region prone to heavy rainfall.

However, the decision to allow England and Wales to host the World Cup wasn’t one taken lightly – or without due process.

How is the host decided?

The hosting rights are awarded by a voting process which involves the executive committee of the ICC, who put the matter to vote, having examined the bids of each bloc/country vying to host the tournament. The decision for the 2019 showpiece was thus finalized 13 years ago by the ICC in 2006.

The decision for the 2011, 2015 and 2019 events was taken in unison, with there being a cascading effect. Australia – New Zealand’s joint bid for the 2011 World Cup was denied, with the 2011 World Cup awarded jointly to India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan by a margin of 10 votes to 3. In turn, England were promised the opportunity to host the 2019 event should they withdraw from the race for the 2015 edition.

The English duly obliged and thus Australia-New Zealand were given the 2015 edition, while the England was awarded the 2019 edition.

It is also interesting to note that the World Cup is said to follow an unofficial rotation policy, to ensure that every nation has an equal opportunity to host the event.

The unofficial rotation policy

Taking a look at the previous World Cup hosts, the policy does have its moments of deviation, especially by the Asian bloc – with India set to host the World Cup in 2023 after having co-hosted it in 2011 – a gap of just 12 years.

Also, despite the India and it’s co-hosts submitting a late bid for 2011 and Australia-New Zealand having a stronger bid on paper, it was India and co. who won out.

When push came to shove, it was a 10-3 majority for the Asian bloc, highlighting the growing popularity and weightage of the game in that region.

As per the official policy, even if it had been Australia – New Zealand to host the 2011 event and the subcontinent to host the tournament four years later, the 2019 event would still have gone in England’s favor – meaning rains would have been a factor in this World Cup event regardless.

An unfortunate reality

Long story short, it was decided long back, based on factors of equal representation and a democratic votinc process, that England would host the 2019 World Cup.

It wasn’t a knee-jerk, ill-informed decision as some sections of fans make it out to be; though the unfortunate reality is that the tournament has suffered because of the weather so far.