Weather forecast for India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 encounter suggests rain might play spoilsport again

The Cricket World Cup 2019 has already become the most-rain affected World Cup in the history of the sport. And looks like rain will continue to play spoilsport in the up and coming games as well.

Probably the most anticipated match of the tournament, India vs Pakistan is scheduled to start at 10.30 am local time on Sunday, 16th June and will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. But weather forecasts suggest that rain could affect the match, resulting in a possible reduction of overs.

United Kingdom’s MET department‘s forecasts suggest that there’s a 50% chance of rain at around 1 pm local time on Sunday in Manchester. And it won’t be until after 7 pm local time that the possibility of rain will go below 40%.

However, with only a 20% chance of rain at 10 am, when the toss is scheduled to take place, there’s a high possibility of the match starting according to the schedule. Another reliable portal for weather forecasts, weather.com has predicted a 50% chance of rainfall in Manchester on Sunday.

Therefore, it is all but certain that rain will play some part in the highly anticipated encounter.

Irrespective of rain playing a spoilsport during the India vs Pakistan encounter, you can watch it live on FOX Sports Asia.