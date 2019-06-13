Twitter blasts ICC after India vs New Zealand becomes 4th World Cup 2019 match to be washed out

The India vs New Zealand match became the fourth encounter to be washed out because of rain in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019. And cricket fans are not liking it one bit!
Though both the sides maintained their unbeaten record having shared a point each, fans are clearly not happy with ICC’s decision to host the tournament in England. And they let their frustration know on Twitter.
Here are some of the best reactions!
@ICC Congratulations for selecting a wonderful swimming pool for world cup 👎👎#IndVSNZ pic.twitter.com/cPBEm9l0lf
— i_am_sagar_23 (@sagar_238) June 13, 2019
It’s not Cricket World cup its Rain world cup #INDvsNZ @ICC @cricketworldcup @BCCI pic.twitter.com/pTaZnXAMFb
— SOURAV SAMNOTRA (@souravsamnotra) June 13, 2019
@BLACKCAPS have won the toss and decided to swim first. @ICC this is what u were expecting when u opted for England as 2019 world cup host 👏.
Ooo u all are so busy checking gloves rather than weather in probable months of matches✌️. #IndvsNz @BCCI
— Aanand Gautam (@TheAanandGautam) June 13, 2019
I think #CWC2019 logo must look like this . Today 3rd Match #INDvsNZ canceled due to rain . @ICC should think about it that hardwork of our players do not flutter with water . pic.twitter.com/4bkZqzC2nj
— Satyender Yadav (@satyender_yadav) June 13, 2019
It’s Rain vs ROW 😓 #CWC19 #ICCCricketWorldCup2019 #ICC #INDvsNZ
— RAVI PRAKASH (@ravi_prakash04) June 13, 2019
This is why I’m a football fan #INDvsNZ #worldcup #rains
— Sidharth (@brokebackexplrr) June 13, 2019
What a great match..!!
Well Played..!
⛈️⛈️⛈️⛈️@BCCI @ICC @cricketworldcup #IndvNZ #indvsnz #NZvIND #worldcup2019 #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/DBxw3cZGW2
— Sumit Mahajan (@Sumit_Mahajan05) June 13, 2019
England me world cup karwauge to aise hi khelna pdega 😂🤣 #INDvsNZ #INDvNZ #WorldCup2019 #RainStopsMatch #CricketLIVE #NZvsIND #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/SKs5BWYlSO
— Shubham Dohare (@Shubhamdohare9) June 13, 2019
England won the toss and elected to boat first#CWC2019 #INDvsNZ #ICCCricketWorldCup2019
— Jayanta Dutta (@Jayanta78966434) June 13, 2019
@ICC should hav concerned more of the shedule than that of @msdhoni gloves #INDvsNZ
— Amit Hosur (@amithosur306) June 13, 2019
#INDvsNZ Standings after today’s match.. #CWC2019 #CWC @ICCMediaComms @ICC pic.twitter.com/RaU8Foz5YP
— World_Cup_2019🏏 (@Ricksee_BN) June 13, 2019
#INDvsNZ #cricketlive #ICCWorldCup2019 @ICC @englandcricket https://t.co/C7AXfxlm5m pic.twitter.com/Jc0o5WOnAX
— Mango Man (@MangoMan9211) June 13, 2019
@ICC shud not organise world cup especially in England becoz climate of england is very mch unpredictable⛈️⛈️⛈️.These frequently occuring rainfall reduces the public excitement too#INDvsNZ @BCCI @abbas_nighat@manakgupta @ImRo45 @sachin_rt @SGanguly99 @virendersehwag @imVkohli
— Nishant Tiwari💬 (@Nishant42397787) June 13, 2019
#CWC2019 #INDvsNZ #CricketWorldCup2019 #cricketlive
There is an important world cup match today.
Rains in UK: pic.twitter.com/eFtjRu589i
— Pranav deo (@iampranavdeo) June 13, 2019
Is it @ICC ‘s ninja technique to draw our attention toward climate control ? #INDvsNZ
— MOHNISHA (@mohnishashukla) June 13, 2019