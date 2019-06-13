Twitter blasts ICC after India vs New Zealand becomes 4th World Cup 2019 match to be washed out

The India vs New Zealand match became the fourth encounter to be washed out because of rain in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019. And cricket fans are not liking it one bit!

Though both the sides maintained their unbeaten record having shared a point each, fans are clearly not happy with ICC’s decision to host the tournament in England. And they let their frustration know on Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions!

@BLACKCAPS have won the toss and decided to swim first. @ICC this is what u were expecting when u opted for England as 2019 world cup host 👏.

Ooo u all are so busy checking gloves rather than weather in probable months of matches✌️. #IndvsNz @BCCI — Aanand Gautam (@TheAanandGautam) June 13, 2019

I think #CWC2019 logo must look like this . Today 3rd Match #INDvsNZ canceled due to rain . @ICC should think about it that hardwork of our players do not flutter with water . pic.twitter.com/4bkZqzC2nj — Satyender Yadav (@satyender_yadav) June 13, 2019

England won the toss and elected to boat first#CWC2019 #INDvsNZ #ICCCricketWorldCup2019 — Jayanta Dutta (@Jayanta78966434) June 13, 2019

@ICC should hav concerned more of the shedule than that of @msdhoni gloves #INDvsNZ — Amit Hosur (@amithosur306) June 13, 2019