Pakistan cricketer trolls himself for not getting selected in Cricket World Cup 2019 squad

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal last played for Pakistan in 2017 and understandably wasn’t a part of the Cricket World Cup 2019 squad. And when a fan asked him a question about the same, Akmal didn’t shy away from trolling himself.

The 37-year-old was hosting a Q&A session for his fans on Twitter when one of the fans asked about why he isn’t a part of the Pakistan squad for the World Cup. Akmal replied saying, ‘I haven’t been performing for last 3 years that’s why LOL’.

Hello everyone let’s have a short Q&A session — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) June 13, 2019

Ap WC Squad me ku nai hen?? — Syeda Mariyam (@MrumSyeda) June 13, 2019

I haven’t been performing for last 3 years that’s why LOL — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) June 13, 2019

Akmal has played in 154 One-Day Internationals and 53 Test matches for India, along with 58 T20 Internationals in a career spanning almost 15 years.