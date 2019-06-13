Reports: BCCI & India team management divided over replacing Shikhar Dhawan with Rishabh Pant for Cricket World Cup 2019

India were dealt a serious blow in their World Cup 2019 campaign when Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of at least three matches because of a thumb injury. Rishabh Pant was called in as a cover for the injured opener.

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) want to announce Pant as the replacement for Dhawan, India team management don’t want them to make that decision yet. If the wicketkeeper-batsman replaces Dhawan, that would mean the opener wouldn’t be able to take part in Team India’s matches after he’s recovered from the injury.

The team management wants to wait for his return and reports claiming that Dhawan might be fit by the 30th of this month only strengthen their position. However, a BCCI source told Press Trust of India (PTI) that the opener’s situation doesn’t seem great.

“The team management seemed against the idea as a replacement would have meant that Dhawan would practically have no chance of making it if India goes into the semi-finals. Look at his hands. It’s plastered and things are not great,” the BCCI source told PTI.

Now whether they announce Pant as the replacement or not remains to be seen. He is expected to join the team in Manchester where Team India will play Pakistan on 16th June.