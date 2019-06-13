Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand – hourly weather forecast

If you were looking forward to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 clash between India and New Zealand, we may have some news for you with regards to the weather in and around the venue where the match is taking place.

Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England plays host to this summit clash, and unfortunately, constant rainfall has hampered much of the preparation for both sides heading into this game.

And on the day of the game too, the rain gods don’t seem to be in any mood of letting up.

Weather reports predict rain for today as well, which could mean, at the very least, a delayed start to the match, and possibly even an entire wash out altogether, that would result in a point apiece for both India and New Zealand.

India vs New Zealand, hourly weather forecast

That being said, we have an hourly weather forecast for you, and it predicts light rain throughout the day, which certainly isn’t the outcome that fans would have wanted to see.

The information, via Weather.com, seems to suggest that a long day of drizzles and light rain presents itself, and it could threaten the outcome of the match.

As can be seen, precipitation is as high as 75% during the day, though the weather appears to be clearing as the day progresses. While a wash out would be worst case scenario, we may require the use of the D/L method too if things continue this way.

Latest Update (3 PM IST, 10:30 AM local time): The rain seems to be coming down once again, as was predicted by the initial forecast. The toss has been delayed, and the game doesn’t appear to be starting any time soon either.

Latest Update (2:30 PM IST, 10 AM local time): It appears that the toss has been delayed, but good news presents itself as well, since the covers seem to be coming off. Very wet conditions out there, nevertheless.

Latest Update (2 PM IST, 9.30 AM local time – 30 mins before toss): Currently, there is no rain in Nottingham but a lot of clouds. Here are some latest pictures from Trent Bridge.