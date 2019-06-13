Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – India vs New Zealand

India take on New Zealand in ODI 18 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. You can watch the Live Stream of the match here on FOX Sports Asia.

India roll into this encounter on two morale-boosting wins over heavyweights South Africa and tournament favourites Australia. Table toppers New Zealand have won all three of their matches in the tournament too – albeit against easier opposition in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

However, the Kiwis do own a victory against the Men in Blue in a warm up game heading into the tournament after superb spells from Trent Boult up top and James Neesham in the middle overs restricted them to a mere 179 runs – a total New Zealand chased down easily.

India will be out for a spot of revenge but will have to make do without opener Shikhar Dhawan who has been ruled out for 3 weeks due to a hairline fracture on his thumb.

Instead, KL Rahul is expected to assume the responsibility of opening the innings alongside Rohit Sharma.

Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor, as ever, will be the main danger men for the Kiwis with the bat. Martin Guptill would be key too.

For India, it is likely that Dinesh Karthik or Vijay Shankar gets slotted into the number 4 spot vacated by KL Rahul. The bowling nexus of Bumrah-Bhuvi and Chahal-Yadav should continue unchanged.

Live stream will be available only in the following countries: Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.