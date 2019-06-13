LIVE: Cricket World Cup 2019 – India vs New Zealand

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live match coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup tie between India and New Zealand. You can follow the game via our live blog below.

The Indian Cricket Team will be looking to make it three wins out of three when they face New Zealand in their latest ICC Cricket World Cup tie. On the contrary, the Black Caps have already won three games in this edition of the tournament and will be going for their fourth successive victory.

Owing to their three wins, New Zealand are currently top of the standings and occupying one of the semi-final spots. India, meanwhile, are fourth.

A crucial tie coming up in the Cricket World Cup as both India and New Zealand vie for the top spot in the league table. But will Virat Kohli and Co get the win they are looking for or will the Black Caps spoil the party?

