Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand, where to watch, live stream, time, scores and updates

India take on New Zealand in a battle of the unbeaten sides at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, and there is a whole lot to look forward to.

India are coming off the back of wins over South Africa and Australia, and will be feeling confident that they can get the job done against New Zealand too.

However, the Kiwis have been in impeccable form themselves, winning three out of three thus far, and sitting pretty at the top of the standing with six points.

India will be without the services of key opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan due to injury.

When and where to watch India vs New Zealand live telecast and streaming

This encounter is set to be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham and is scheduled to start at 10.30 AM local time (3 PM IST, 5.30 PM SGT) on 13th June, 2019. Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on Star Sports Network and can live stream it on Hotstar.

Fans in Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam can catch the live stream of the match below.

Full Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.