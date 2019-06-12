Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand – Predicted line ups

The Cricket World Cup 2019 is in full swing now and in the series of high voltage clashes, India vs New Zealand is up next.

Both these sides are currently unbeaten in the tournament, with the Kiwis registering three wins out of three and India winning both their matches in the tournament. On the back of a perfect record, New Zealand occupy the top spot on the league table while India are currently third.

With Shikhar Dhawan out due to a thumb injury, the Indian team is set to have at least one change in their starting line ups from the last two matches. The match will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham and there are heavy chances of rain playing spoilsport in the encounter as well.

Here’s how both the sides can line up for the match.

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand Predicted XI: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

India vs New Zealand is scheduled to start at 10.30 am local time (3 pm IST, 5.30 pm SGT) on 13th June, 2019. You can watch the match LIVE on FOX Sports Asia.