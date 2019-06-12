WATCH: David Warner reaches his 100* with a streaky boundary against Pakistan at the Cricket World Cup 2019

David Warner has completed his century against Pakistan at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, and did so with a streaky boundary down to third man.

Warner edged a ball from Shaheen Afridi and it just managed to beat first slip and head on over to the boundary rope.

Cricket World Cup 2019: David Warner reaches 100* with a boundary

Australia are well in command at the moment, with a score of around 350 on the cards the way they are going, with just three wickets down and some hitters still ready to come out the middle.

Warner and Aaron Finch had set the base for Australia with a terrific opening partnership, before Finch was dismissed for a well made 82 by Mohammad Amir.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Aaron Finch is dismissed by Mohammad Amir while trying a big hit

Some poor bowling and fielding by Pakistan have certainly helped the Aussies get to where they are at the moment, and a big score is staring the Pakistanis in the face the way things are going.

Pakistan had won the toss and put Australia into bat, and are clearly paying for some average work in the field, while also failing to come hard at the Australian openers via their seam-heavy attack of the likes of Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Afridi.

