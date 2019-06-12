WATCH: Australia reach 100 for no loss and Aaron Finch completes fifty against Pakistan at Cricket World Cup 2019

It’s all Australia at the moment in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match against Pakistan, with the team from down under reaching a 100 without loss, and their captain making a half-century.

Aaron Finch and David Warner haven’t let the Pakistani bowlers settle at all, and have made runs at a brisk pace, showing just how dangerous they are capable of being.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Australia reach 100 for no loss as Finch completes fifty

Pakistan have been poor at times, bowling in the batsmen’s hitting range and even dropping a simple catch of Finch way before he would end up making his fifty.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Asif Ali drops easy catch to give Aaron Finch a life

That has proved costly, as Warner and Finch have piled on the runs, and are threatening to take the Aussies to a huge score at Taunton, where conditions are cold and difficult for the players.

Wahab Riaz has looked the most likely to pick up a wicket for the Pakistanis, even bowling a ferocious bouncer to unsettle Aaron Finch at one stage.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Wahab Riaz bowls nasty bouncer to Aaron Finch

There hasn’t been too much to cheer for the vast majority of supporters in the stadium, with Pakistan fans dominating the stands and hoping, more than anything, for things to go their way as the game progresses.

Still time for it to change however, and we will have all the action for you right here on FOX Sports Asia.