Cricket World Cup 2019: BCCI call in cover for injured Shikhar Dhawan

Team India suffered a setback in their Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign as opener Shikhar Dhawan’s thumb injury ruled him out for up to three matches or more. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have now called in Rishabh Pant as cover for the injured Dhawan.

Reports emerged on 11th June, which were later confirmed by the BCCI, that a thumb injury, which the southpaw opener suffered during India’s encounter with Australia, has ruled him out for at least two matches, those against New Zealand and Pakistan.

There were calls from various quarters that Rishabh Pant should be called in as the replacement if Dhawan is unable to reach full fitness and is ruled out of the tournament. And looks BCCI have heard those pleas as they have asked the wicketkeeper-batsman to flow down to England as cover for Dhawan.

“Rishabh Pant is being flown in from India as cover at the request of the team management,” a senior BCCI official told PTI in England.

They are yet to give an official confirmation but looks like it is only a matter of time before the reports are confirmed.

Note: Pant will only be included in the squad if Dhawan is ruled out of the World Cup.