Cricket World Cup 2019: Australia vs Pakistan, where to watch, live stream, time, scores and updates

The Cricket World Cup 2019 is now well and truly underway and next in the line is Australia vs Pakistan. The match could go a long way in deciding which four teams qualify for the semifinals.

While Australia currently occupy the fourth spot with two wins and a defeat, Pakistan are currently eighth with a win, a loss and a point from a washed out match.

When and where to watch Australia vs Pakistan live telecast and streaming

The Australia vs Pakistan encounter is set to be played at The County Ground in Taunton and is scheduled to start at 10.30 AM local time (3 PM IST, 5.30 PM SGT) on 12th June, 2019. Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on Star Sports Network and can live stream it on Hotstar.

Fans in Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam can catch the live stream of the match below.

Full Squads

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon, Kane Richardson

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (c/wk), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain