Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Australia vs Pakistan

Pakistan take on Australia in ODI 16 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. You can watch the Live Stream of the match here on FOX Sports Asia.

Both Pakistan and Australia come into their latest ICC Cricket World Cup match on the back of disappointments. While Australia lost their previous match to India, Pakistan had to share the points with Sri Lanka due to it being abandoned.

Australia, meanwhile, started their Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign on a bright note, beating Afghanistan to secure an easy win. They then defeated West Indies, albeit with some difficulty, to secure maximum points yet again. However, the current world cup holders couldn’t make it three in a row, after they were beaten by India.

Pakistan, on the other hand, had quite the opposite start. The South Asian side lost their very first match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup to West Indies. However, they bounced back with a shock win against hosts England, before seeing their third match against Sri Lanka washed away due to rain.

A win for either side today would see them take up a top-four spot.

