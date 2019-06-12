Cricket World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts angrily as India, Pakistan release offensive ads before clash

India and Pakistan meet on June 16, 2019, in a much-awaited clash in the Cricket World Cup. However, the pre-match build-up to this one has been marred by some not-so-friendly banter, which has been received poorly on both sides of the border.

Twitter went into a fit of anger after Pakistan’s Jazz TV appeared to mock Indian wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman in an advertisement for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Abhinandan had spent over sixty hours as a captive of the Pakistan army earlier this year after his plane was shot down in an aerial fight.

The advertisement in question parodied a leaked video of the Indian military man, in which he was being questioned by the Pakistani army officials.

Pun & analogy used in this promotion video is extremely in bad taste. Using a POW incident as a plot and making a mockery and satire clearly proves the agency which produced to be very crude lacking sophistication. pic.twitter.com/Vsg9Yi3vCe — BugattiMonk (@BugattiMonk) June 11, 2019

Shameful for Pakistan to mock our hero #Abhinandan ahead of #INDvsPAK World Cup cricket game. We need to retaliate! pic.twitter.com/BQcLxyQPvH — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 11, 2019

Please just let this be a cricket match. This is beyond just simple banter. #CWC19#INDvPAK https://t.co/shsUrYpCHl — Ritayan Basu | ঋতায়ন বসু (@ritayanbasu) June 11, 2019

Prior to that, however, Indian broadcaster Star Sports had released an advertisement of their own, signifying the superiority of the national team. The ad in question received mixed reviews, with many people claiming it to be in bad taste.

This #FathersDay, watch an ICC #CWC19 match jo dekh ke bas bol sakte hain, “baap re baap!” 😉 Catch #INDvPAK in the race for the #CricketKaCrown, LIVE on June 16th, only on Star Sports! pic.twitter.com/Apo3R8QrbO — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 9, 2019

There is virat kohli whose sportsmanship is being appreciated by everyone. Then there is star sports who comes up with very unsportsmanlike adv. for one of the most awaited clash of world cup. Where has the creative minds gone @StarSportsIndia #INDvPAK #PAKvIND #CWC19 #CWC https://t.co/aNjFU3DEmQ — वसीम Wasim وسیم (@im_mwk) June 11, 2019

Not able to resonate with this #INDvPAK ad by @StarSportsIndia. There is a distinction between banter and contempt. Ads, especially in the sports domain, should rise above the urge of momentary whistles or trend. #CWC19 https://t.co/hlWxQBusEZ — Amit Tilekar (@amitptilekar) June 10, 2019

I've always loved the #MaukaMauka ads because they focused on cricket as the subject of humour. But, this goes beyond acceptable limits of humour.@starindia has been very irresponsible off late – first with the #KwK episode featuring Pandya & now this. https://t.co/g8hVvza0P0 — Sanuj Shah (@SanujShah) June 11, 2019

1: Indian famous sports channels spreading hate and trying to degrade a whole nation. 2: a Pakistani who's cricket fan and also fan great player @imVkohli, promoting cricket on the roads of Pakistan. #PakvInd #IndvPak pic.twitter.com/zDtklD117M — HAROON (@HaroonGFX) June 10, 2019

India and Pakistan will meet in the ICC Cricket World Cup on June 16, 2019, in a clash awaited by the whole subcontinent. A win for India would put them on six points from three matches, while a win for Pakistan would see them leapfrog their opponents on the league table.