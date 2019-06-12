Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Cricket World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts angrily as India, Pakistan release offensive ads before clash

India and Pakistan meet on June 16, 2019, in a much-awaited clash in the Cricket World Cup. However, the pre-match build-up to this one has been marred by some not-so-friendly banter, which has been received poorly on both sides of the border.

Twitter went into a fit of anger after Pakistan’s Jazz TV appeared to mock Indian wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman in an advertisement for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Abhinandan had spent over sixty hours as a captive of the Pakistan army earlier this year after his plane was shot down in an aerial fight.

The advertisement in question parodied a leaked video of the Indian military man, in which he was being questioned by the Pakistani army officials.

Prior to that, however, Indian broadcaster Star Sports had released an advertisement of their own, signifying the superiority of the national team. The ad in question received mixed reviews, with many people claiming it to be in bad taste.

India and Pakistan will meet in the ICC Cricket World Cup on June 16, 2019, in a clash awaited by the whole subcontinent. A win for India would put them on six points from three matches, while a win for Pakistan would see them leapfrog their opponents on the league table.

