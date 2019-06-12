4 batsmen who can bat at number four for India with KL Rahul opening in Shikhar Dhawan’s absence in World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India have confirmed that Shikhar Dhawan will miss Team India’s next Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter against New Zealand.

Team India opening batsman Mr Shikhar Dhawan is presently under the observation of the BCCI medical team. The team management has decided that Mr Dhawan will continue to be in England and his progress will be monitored. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/8f1RelCsXf — BCCI (@BCCI) June 11, 2019

In Dhawan’s absence, KL Rahul, who travelled to England as the back-up opener, is set to give up his number 4 duties and move to the top alongside Rohit Sharma. This leaves Rahul’s slot empty, and here are four contenders who can take that up as long as the right-handed Karnataka batsman opens the batting for Team India.

#4 Dinesh Karthik

The veteran Tamil Nadu batsman is kind of a like for like replacement for Rahul for the number four spot. Including Karthik would mean keeping the team combination as it is – four batsmen, a wicket-keeper, two all-rounders and four bowlers.

The experienced customer can also be used as a floater in the batting order according to the situation.

#3 Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar was previously the prime contender for the number 4 spot but Rahul’s form leading to the World Cup meant he had to give up his spot. And if not for Dhawan’s injury, his chances of making it to the XI in any of the World Cup matches looked bleak.

What Vijay’s inclusion would do is add another bowling option for Virat Kohli and the captain wouldn’t mind that.

#2 Kedar Jadhav

In case Team India decide to bring in Ravindra Jadeja as the extra all-rounder, who can give the captain 10 overs of bowling and be handy with the bat lower down the order, Kedar Jadhav might find him batting at the number four position.

MS Dhoni might not prefer going up and retain his spot as the number five batsman, thus freeing up the path for Jadhav to come in at two down.

#1 MS Dhoni

If the former India captain agrees to give up his number five spot and move up to compensate for KL Rahul’s transfer up the order, it would make the team management’s decision much easier.

It would allow them to bring in Jadeja, and go into the match with five full-time bowlers (including the CSK left-arm spinner). That Jadeja can land a blow or two with the bat will only be an added luxury.

Moreover, Dhoni coming in at two down will give the line up much more solidarity as there are few who can match his running between the wickets, which is evidently playing a big part in the World Cup with huge outfields, giving India a better chance of keeping the run-rate up during the middle overs.