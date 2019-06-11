Cricket World Cup 2019: What if rain washes out semifinals and final?

The rain gods are not being kind on the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019 with as many as three matches washed out due to unplayable conditions. This raises the question, what if semifinals and final are washed out as well?

The English summer season has always had its issues with the rain, and the World Cup is following a similar pattern. Two matches in two days, South Africa vs West Indies and Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka have been washed out.

And if forecasts are to be believed, the next two encounters, Pakistan vs Australia and India vs New Zealand are set to be affected by rain as well. This brings up the question, what if semifinals and final are washed out as well?

International Cricket Council (ICC) have reserved a day each for both the semifinals and the final. However, if rain prevents the match from reaching the finish line on both the normal day and the reserve day in the semifinal, the team which finished higher on the league table would qualify for the final.

If both the days of the final are washed out, then the two finalists will share the World Cup trophy. If any of the final and semifinals end in a tie, there will be a super over to decide the winner.

No reserve days have been allocated for the league matches and in case of tied matches, both the teams will get a point each.