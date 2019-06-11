Heavy rain forecast for crucial India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter

The Cricket World Cup 2019 is well and truly underway and all the teams have already played at least two matches in the tournament. However, as the CWC progresses, more and more matches are being affected by rain.

Two of the matches have had to be suspended and one match was decided by the D/L method. Moreover, the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka encounter, to be played in Bristol is yet to get underway as rain has delayed the toss.

On 12th June, Australia and Pakistan are set to face off in Taunton and a day later, on 13th of the month, India are scheduled to play New Zealand in Nottingham. However, forecasts say that both of these matches have little to no chance of reaching the finish line with rain predicted for the majority of both days.

As far as India vs New Zealand is concerned, it is scheduled to start at 10,30 am local time but the weather forecast says rain would start falling in Nottingham at 7 am local time. It is expected to gain pace by 10 am, which all but confirms that the toss will be delayed.

The rain is expected to subside by 4 pm local time and then completely stop by 7 pm. This means that there are bleak chances of both the sides to even play 20 overs each. Therefore, both India and New Zeland might have to drop their first points in the World Cup.