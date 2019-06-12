3 India players who can benefit from Shikhar Dhawan’s Cricket World Cup 2019 exclusion

Indian cricket team opener Shikhar Dhawan’s thumb injury has ruled him out for at least one Cricket World Cup 2019 match with several reports claiming he could be out for three weeks.

His exclusion, albeit temporary, is sure to affect the team combination India had zeroed in on as early in the tournament. And some players might benefit from it as well. Here are three such names for whom Dhawan’s temporary exclusion might come in as a blessing in disguise.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja

With KL Rahul almost set to take Dhawan’s spot at the top of the order, there will be a vacant spot in the Indian middle order. If the Indian think tank decides to promote MS Dhoni at number four, with Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya following him, Ravindra Jadeja could be a good option for the number seven position.

He showed decent form in the World cup warm-ups and is no mug with the bat. Therefore, if he is roped into the side and performs well, India will have another spinner to fall on to and Jadeja might as well book himself a spot for the remainder of the tournament if one of the two wrist spinners fail to keep up the momentum.

#2 Vijay Shankar

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder was supposed to be the solution to India’s number four woes. However, Rahul’s incredible form in the warm-ups and IPL, coupled with Shankar’s below-par outings in the same, he fell down the pecking order.

Logically, one of Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar might be roped in as Dhawan’s replacement with Rahul taking the opener’s spot. Therefore, if the TN all-rounder capitalises on the opportunity, if it comes his way, he might as well be retained in the side as he’s genuinely a better batsman and bowler than Jadhav.

#1 Dinesh Karthik

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman was picked in the World Cup squad as the second-choice WK behind Dhoni. And few gave him the chance of breaking into the Indian XI with as many options for the middle order.

But if India decide to go with experience, Karthik will take up the number four spot and if he does manage to provide India with the goods, who knows he might as well be given a longer run.