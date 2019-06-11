BREAKING: Australia all-rounder ruled out of World Cup clash against Pakistan, potential replacement announced

Australia cricket all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been ruled out of their Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter against Pakistan because of a side strain.

Cricket Australia were quick to fly Mitchell Marsh in to stay on standby in case Stoinis isn’t declared fit for the rest of the tournament. The Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder picked up the strain during Australia’s match against India.

Stoinis gave in a decent performance with the ball against India as he bagged two wickets, dismissing MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. However, he wasn’t as good with the bat and gave up his wicket without troubling the scorers.

The extent of his injury is still unknown but CA have done well to fly Marsh in as an injury cover so that the all-rounder can get acclimatised to the conditions in case he will have to be drafted into the squad.