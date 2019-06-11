3 players who can take Shikhar Dhawan’s World Cup opening slot

Team India have been dealt a big blow as their in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the Cricket World Cup 2019 for up to three weeks because of a thumb injury he sustained in the encounter against Australia.

And though there are no updates on whether BCCI will announce a replacement for the southpaw, here are three players who can take up Dhawan’s opening slot in the CWC.

#3 Rishabh Pant

The youngster was supposed to be on the flight to England with the rest of the squad, but the Indian think tank decided against taking him for this World Cup. However, now that Dhawan has been ruled out, India don’t have a southpaw batsman in their side and who better than Pant to take up that spot.

If BCCI do decide to bring him an as a replacement, Pant can slot into the middle order. He can be sent top of the order as well with the license to kill.

#2 Mayank Agarwal

The Karnataka batsman was recently drafted into the India Test squad after scoring tons of runs in the domestic circuit. And he justified his selection with two half-centuries in as many matches.

Though it is highly unlikely that he will be roped in, considering the fact that he isn’t one of the standby players as well, if he is drafted in, he would take up the opening slot alongside Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul and continue batting at number four.

#1 KL Rahul

The most logical option of all – KL Rahul is set to take up the opening slot alongside Rohit for at least the encounter against New Zealand. If a replacement for Dhawan is announced, he would only come into the scene for the match against Pakistan.

And in case, no replacements are announced and BCCI decide to wait for Dhawan’s return, Rahul can take up the opening slot and one of Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar can take up number four position.