Twitter sends in suggestions as India opener Shikhar Dhawan is ruled out of Cricket World Cup 2019 for 3 weeks

India have suffered a huge blow to their Cricket World Cup 2019 aspirations as opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the tournament for three weeks.

While India do have an opener in KL Rahul, who can take up Dhawan’s spot, there will have to be a lot of chopping and changing in the squad. Naturally, Twitteratis had all kinds of suggestions for the India think-tank. Have a look at some of them right here!

If indeed Dhawan is out for 3 weeks, India have a tough decision ahead of them. Do they seek a replacement, in which case he is out of the tournament (unless back as a replacement for another player) or do they back Shanker and Karthik to bat at 4 till he is fit again. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 11, 2019

Dear @BCCI Please consider @ImRaina as a replacement of Dhawan…Rahul can open the inng we want @ImRaina the most selfless person and brilliant fielder alwys a man of big matches….Plzz — bhavie Bhatia (@BhavieB) June 11, 2019

Very out of the box to what’s being said, but hear me out – If no Dhawan, Rahul opens, Dhoni bats 4, DK at 5. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) June 11, 2019

Breaking News: Shikhar Dhawan ruled out for at least three weeks with thumb fracture. 😲 Me on Google: How to win multi national ICC tournament in England without #ShikharDhawan?@IamNicck #cbhaveyoursay @cricbuzz @ICC @cricketworldcup — Anudeep (@nameis_anu) June 11, 2019

Play Rahul as an opener and Pant at 4

OR

Play Rahul as an opener shankar at 4#ShikharDhawan #Dhawan #CWC19#BANvSL #SLvBAN — Atamjeet sidhu (@Sidhu_Atam) June 11, 2019

Can Yuvi replace injured Dhawan in the squad 😛 So KL to open and Yuvi for number 4 😃 — Sajith Gowda (@sajithmandya) June 11, 2019

INDIAN Pot getting stirred

1. Dhawan’s injury! Such a shame.

2. Since already won against OZ & SA may not replace

3. Moreover, would love to have him for knockouts

4. KL, 3rd opener will open w/ Ro.

5. Symphony (cacophony) #4 will start playing again. OMG! The No. 5 will be worst — Jose Puliampatta (@JosePuliampatta) June 11, 2019

People saying bring in pant which is very difficult

1) you cant play a player instantly coming from india in such english weather

2) Dhawan is out for 3 weeks .. so for Semis and final who will be replaced by him and on what ground#cwc19 #ShikharDhawan #Rishabpant — ANKUSH GOYAL (@ankushg95) June 11, 2019

With Shikhar Dhawan injured, bring in Rishabh Pant. Making him open with Rohit Sharma, with a licence to go beserk!#CWC19 #CWC2019 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 11, 2019

Dhawan’s exit big blow? Not at all. — Rajaneesh (@vilakudy) June 11, 2019