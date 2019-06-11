Cricket World Cup 2019: Injured India opener ruled out for 3 weeks

India’s opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup for 3 weeks. The left-handed batsman fractured his thumb during the India-Australia game at The Oval on Sunday, June 9.

The 33-year-old fractured his left thumb while batting but he bit down on the proverbial mouthpiece and fought his way to a superb 109-ball-117.

It was Dhawan’s sixth hundred in an ICC event and the first World Cup hundred made by an Indian batsman against Australia since 1999. Later in the game, the southpaw was allowed to rest and a substitute fielder was used by India instead.

India Today reports that Dhawan underwent a scan on Monday to find out that he had a fracture on his thumb that will take up to three weeks to heal. He will, therefore, not be a part of team India during their upcoming group-stage matches against New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan, West Indies and England.

The report also suggests that Rishabh Pant or Shreyas Iyer could be called up as a replacement for Dhawan in the squad. KL Rahul could potentially move up the order to assume opening responsibilities alongside Rohit Sharma.

Shikhar Dhawan’s innings against Australia turned out to be a match-winning effort as the Kangaroos fell 36 runs short of India’s score of 352. It was also the highest total conceded by Australia in the history of the World Cup.