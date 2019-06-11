Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in ODI 16 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. You can watch the Live Stream of the match here on FOX Sports Asia.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka come into this match needing victories for different reasons. Bangladesh orchestrated a giant killing when they beat South Africa in their first match in the tournament but just lost to superior sides in New Zealand and England after that.

They would want to get back to winning ways against a low on confidence Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, need a victory to keep their momentum going after their previous match against Pakistan was a washout without a ball being bowled.

Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Soumya Sarkar are important cogs with the bat for Bangladesh and Sri Lanka pacemen Nuwan Pradeep and Lasith Malinga will be hoping to make early inroads.

However the truly telling contest of the match will be how Bangladesh’s new ball duo of Mustafizur Rahman and Mashrafe Mortaza will bowl against a fragile Sri Lankan batting line up. Bangladesh also have a number canny spinners in their disposal who can slow down the run rate and restrict the Sri Lankan batsmen in the middle overs.

As former opening batsman Tillakaratne Dilshan mentioned, Sri Lanka’s priority in the match should be to bat out the entire 50 overs.

Live stream will be available only in the following countries: Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.