WATCH: Angry Indian fans mob Vijay Mallya at the India vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2019 match

Disgraced airline magnate Vijay Mallya showed up at the Oval to watch India take on Australian in a Cricket World Cup 2019 group game and the fans let him know exactly what they thought of him.

Vijay Mallya has been holed up in the UK for some time now, resisting extradition back to India. However, that didn’t stop the former owner of Kingfisher airlines from boldly showing up, clad in baby blues, to watch India take on Australia in a World Cup group game.

The Indian fans who were present in troves to cheer on their team, spotted the businessman during the match and mobbed him while he was leaving, screaming slogans like “Vijay Mallya chor hai, chor hai!” [Vijay Mallya is a thief] to his face.

#WATCH London, England: Vijay Mallya says, "I am making sure my mother doesn't get hurt", as crowd shouts "Chor hai" while he leaves from the Oval after the match between India and Australia. pic.twitter.com/ft1nTm5m0i — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2019

Despite being thrust into hostility, the business man did well to maintain his cool and not aggravate the crowd even further.

The incident took place as he was leaving the Oval, after India inflicted a 36-run loss on Australia, racking up a mammoth 352 in 50 overs batting first.

Despite late pyrotechnics from Alex Carey, Australia were unable to scale the score and ended up getting bowled out in the last ball of the innings for 316 runs.