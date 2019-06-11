Cricket World Cup 2019: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, where to watch, live stream, time, scores and updates

The ICC Cricket World Cup is now well and truly underway with several matches already done and dusted. And in the sixteenth encounter of the tournament, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will face off.

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka on June 11, 2019, in the ICC Cricket World Cup, with both teams needing a win. Bangladesh have already lost two of their three matches, while Sri Lanka have won one, lost one, and drawn one – due to the match being abandoned.

When and where to watch – live telecast and streaming

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka encounter is set to be played at the Bristol County Ground and is scheduled to start at 10.30 AM local time (3 PM IST, 5.30 PM SGT). Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on Star Sports Network and can live stream it on Hotstar.

Fans in Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam can catch the live stream of the match on FOXSportsAsia.

Full Squads

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed