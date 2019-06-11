Cricket World Cup 2019: South Africa, West Indies share points as match is abandoned after seven overs

The rain gods claimed another day in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, with the match between South Africa and West Indies coming to an abrupt halt. As a result, both teams find themselves in a difficult position, heading towards the latter half of the group stage.

South Africa’s miserable start to the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup continued, as they were left with just one point after their latest match. The Proteas were up against West Indies, who began the match strongly, with Sheldon Cottrell dismissing both Hashim Amla and Aiden Markram.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Sheldon Cottrell strikes again, dismisses Aiden Markram for five

However, the West Indian bowler was halted in his tracks by the rain pouring down, which resulted in the match being temporarily suspended. And despite there being some signs of promise all throughout the day, it was ultimately the rain which prevailed.

In the end, both South Africa and West Indies shared a point each in their latest ICC Cricket World Cup match, leaving the former in a difficult position.

The Proteas have had a terrible start to the competition. They lost their opening match to England, before following it up with a shock defeat against Bangladesh. The third loss against India came soon after, leaving the one-time favourites in a tough spot.

West Indies, meanwhile, have had a mixed bag of results in the competition till this point. They won their opening match fairly easily, beating Pakistan in the process. However, a narrow loss against Australia followed, leaving them with two points in two matches.

A point each does neither side any good, with both facing tricky opposition in their next matches. While West Indies will play hosts England, South Africa will go up against the surprising Afghanistan.