Reports: India World Cup star could announce his retirement from international cricket

Yuvraj Singh, who was so pivotal with both bat and ball in India’s 2011 World Cup victory, could announce his retirement from international cricket.

Crictracker reports that Yuvraj Singh could have called for a media interaction in Mumbai today in order to announce his retirement from international cricket. The 37-year-old last donned the Indian blue in 2017.

The report also states that he could next transition into playing in various ICC sanctioned foreign T20 leagues the world over.

“He would like to speak to the BCCI and get more clarity on plying his trade in tournaments like GT20 (Canada), Euro T20 Slam in Ireland and Holland as he has offers [from those tournaments],” a BCCI official confirmed to Times of India.

Yuvraj has found regular gametime in Indian colours hard to come by the past few years despite being a central figure in some of India’s greatest international triumphs like the inaugural T20 World Cup win in 2007 and the ODI world cup win in 2011.

Among his career highlights, nothing stands apart more than the 6 sixes he dispatched Stuart Broad for in a single over in a T20 World Cup match in 2007.

He has represented India in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is so far.