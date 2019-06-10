Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – South Africa vs West Indies

South Africa take on West Indies in ODI 15 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. You can watch the Live Stream of the match here on FOX Sports Asia.

South Africa have started their World Cup campaign in the worst possible fashion, suffering three consecutive defeats on the trot. The ones to England and India were understandable as the two teams are tournament favourites.

The loss to Bangladesh must rankle though.

The top order comprising of Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla must fire in this match against the West Indies, though the concern truly lies in a flaky middle order devoid of AD de Villiers.

As far as bowling is concerned, South Africa could have done with the services of Dale Steyn but Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris and Imran Tahir should have enough to get 10 West Indian wickets.

Speaking of which, guarding their wickets and playing smart, risk-free cricket should be the order of the day for West Indies. They have proven in the lead up to the tournament that they have more about them than to just be a mercurial, flash-in-the-pan team.

They have a good mix of experience and fresh blood and will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Australia by piling on the misery for South Africa.

As always, Chris Gayle and Andre Russell are key players. If they do well, West Indies does well more often than not.