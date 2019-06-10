Cricket World Cup 2019 |

WATCH: Social media erupts as Australian spinner Adam Zampa is accused of ball tampering in Cricket World Cup 2019 match against India

Australian spinner Adam Zampa appeared to retrieve a foreign object from his pocket and bring it towards the ball before bowling, and social media erupted with ball tampering accusations.

The incident occurred during Australia’s loss to India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group game and triggered a social media meltdown as fans accused him of ball tampering.

The accusations were particularly fuelled by the memory of sandpaper-gate, a ball tampering scandal that rocked Australian cricket last year in South Africa.

Naturally, fans were quick to draw parallels to the incident and slam Zampa on social media.

Australian captain Aaron Finch reacted to the controversy and expained that Adam Zampa was merely using hand warmers, as he has done regularly in the past.

“I haven’t seen the photos, but I know that he has hand warmers in his pocket. He has them every single game he plays. I honestly haven’t seen them, so I can’t comment too much on it.

But I know for a fact that he has hand warmers every game,” he said.

As it stands, neither the match officials nor the ICC has booked Adam Zampa for any wrongdoing during the match. Zampa registered figures of 6 overs, none for 50.

Australia ended up losing the match by 36 runs.

