Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Social media reacts as India beat fierce rivals Australia in Cricket World Cup 2019

Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli asks India fans to stop booing Steve Smith

India took on Australia in the 2019 Cricket World Cup, hoping to build on their earlier win. However, the men in blue were facing a tough task, with their opponents also boasting a one hundred per cent win record. However, in the end, it proved to be an easy win for the 2011 champions and here’s how social media reacted to it. 

India recorded their second straight win of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, as they beat fierce rivals Australia with ease. The men in blue impressed with both bat and bowl, defeating their opponents by thirty-six runs.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan scored a century for India, while pace bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took three wickets each. Meanwhile, for Australia, Steve Smith, David Warner, and Alex Carey all hit fifty but were unable to chase down India’s three hundred and fifty run target.

Needless to say, fans on social media particularly enjoyed India’s win and were quick to express their thoughts about the same. Here are some of the best reactions:

India will now go up against New Zealand on June 13, before facing neighbours Pakistan on June 16. Australia, meanwhile, will meet Pakistan next on June 12, before going up against Sri Lanka on June 15.

Comments