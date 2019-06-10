Social media reacts as India beat fierce rivals Australia in Cricket World Cup 2019

India took on Australia in the 2019 Cricket World Cup, hoping to build on their earlier win. However, the men in blue were facing a tough task, with their opponents also boasting a one hundred per cent win record. However, in the end, it proved to be an easy win for the 2011 champions and here’s how social media reacted to it.

India recorded their second straight win of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, as they beat fierce rivals Australia with ease. The men in blue impressed with both bat and bowl, defeating their opponents by thirty-six runs.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan scored a century for India, while pace bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took three wickets each. Meanwhile, for Australia, Steve Smith, David Warner, and Alex Carey all hit fifty but were unable to chase down India’s three hundred and fifty run target.

Needless to say, fans on social media particularly enjoyed India’s win and were quick to express their thoughts about the same. Here are some of the best reactions:

It was a big match, and they stepped up! #TeamIndia bowl out Australia on the last ball of the game to win by 36 runs! Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah finish with three wickets each! #INDvAUS SCORECARD 👇 https://t.co/tdWyb7lIw6 pic.twitter.com/eJdfz947aK — ICC (@ICC) June 9, 2019

Commanding, convincing and well executed. A thoroughly professional display by #TeamIndia to make it 2/2 wins. Way to go!! #INDvAUS #WC2019 pic.twitter.com/kYJ57StgdX — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 9, 2019

This picture perfectly describes the emotions of Indians and Australians today. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/UrIlbka38v — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 9, 2019

Okay. Revenge has been taken for 2003. Semis, we'll take revenge for 2015. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 9, 2019

वाह क्या मैच था 👍 What a power packed win by India today. Great effort by the batsmen & bowlers. This Sunday is definitely a funday in sunny California and I’m loving every bit of it🔥🇮🇳👍🏏 #ting #INDvAUS #BleedBlue #ICCCWC2019 pic.twitter.com/xnRgidwfNh — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) June 9, 2019

That kid in me of who cried at 2003 world cup finals feels a little redeemed❤😭 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/SAp04rSte2 — Sejal (@sejal4591) June 9, 2019

Jadeja takes the most important catch of the match without even playing the match. 'Sir' Jadeja for a reason. #INDvAUS — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 9, 2019

1. AUS against other teams.

2. AUS against IND pic.twitter.com/IvhTYs0EH6 — Raowl Gandhi (@PanautiNahiHu) June 9, 2019

Kohli’s reaction on Dhoni’s six will be the best moment of the today's match! 😍 #INDvAUS #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/w8EGhe5tUK — Raina lover Ramdeo (@RamdeoKumarYad3) June 9, 2019

Pakistan team looking at India's performance in today's match and thinking about 16th #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/JwbEcNFt9X — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) June 9, 2019

India will now go up against New Zealand on June 13, before facing neighbours Pakistan on June 16. Australia, meanwhile, will meet Pakistan next on June 12, before going up against Sri Lanka on June 15.