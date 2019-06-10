Cricket World Cup 2019, India vs Australia – 5 Talking Points

Team India outplayed defending champions Australia in all departments to register a 36-runs win, their second in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Riding on Shikhar Dhawan’s century and half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India posted a mammoth 352 runs on the board. In reply, Australia were bowled out for 316 on the final delivery of their innings. Here are five major talking points from India’s win at The Oval.

Rohit-Dhawan duo set up a great platform

Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Shamra completes his half-century to pile more misery on Australia

The Indian opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan finally came good and their form looks ominous for the upcoming Team India opponents in the World Cup. The duo put up 127 runs together, before Rohit was dismissed by Nathan Coulter-Nile for 57.

Before this encounter, the Rohit-Dhawan duo hadn’t clicked together, including the warm-ups in lead up to the tournament.

Shikhar Dhawan is back, and how!

Cricket World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan completes century against Australia

Dhawan announced his return to form with an all-important century against defending champions Australia. The southpaw started calmly before launching himself into the Australian bowlers.

His 117-runs innings got him the Man of the Match award and much-needed confidence as matches will come thick and fast for Team India now.

Why don’t the bails come off?

Cricket World Cup 2019: David Warner survives after bails refuse to be dislodged

The most talked about topic of the game was perhaps the zing bails, which refused to be dislodged, giving David Warner a lease of life. It was the second over of Australia’s chase, with the ball in the hands of Jasprit Bumrah.

On the very first delivery of the over, Warner played one down onto his stumps, but the bails remained in the groove. This was the fifth time in this World Cup that the bails haven’t come off after ball hit the stumps.

Aaron Finch’s run out was a game changer

Australian openers Warner and Aaron Finch started well and things were looking worrisome for the Indian side. Though their scoring rate wasn’t as good as they would have hoped for, with 10 wickets in hand, they were slowly getting into the match.

However, miscommunication between the duo resulted in the skipper getting run out. The Australian openers had added 61 runs for the first wicket in 13 overs and none of the Indian bowlers had actually troubled them until then. But the run out changed the match in India’s favour.

Indian bowlers keep things tight to pick wickets at crucial junctures

Former captain Steve Smith walked in at number three, which was a good move from the Australian think tank as he is easily their best batsman. And the move nearly paid off as well.

Smith added 72 runs with Warner but the southpaw was removed by Yuzvendra Chahal. He then added another 69 with Khawaja but just when it seemed that the duo could turn things around now, Khawaja was dismissed by Bumrah in the 37th over.

Bhuvenshwar Kumar was crucial with the ball as well, picking two wickets in an over, that of Smith and Marcus Stoinis. Chahal then returned to get the better of Glenn Maxwell, who was looking threatening. While Bumrah and Bhuvi finished with three wickets apiece, Chahal bagged a couple.