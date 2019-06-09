WATCH: Virat Kohli wins hearts by asking India fans to stop booing Steve Smith in Cricket World Cup 2019 match vs Australia

The most anticipated match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 so far, India vs Australia, saw Virat Kohli winning the toss as Team India posted a mammoth total after opting to bat first.

Openers Rohit Sharma (57) and Shikhar Dhawan started off in perfect fashion and added 127 runs for the first wicket. While Rohit scored a half-century, Dhawan completed the big one and was dismissed after adding 117 runs to the total.

Captain Virat Kohli (82) was only dismissed in the last over as India posted 352 runs on the board, the highest total against Australia in World Cup matches. Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni chipped in as well.

It was during the first innings that Steve Smith went to field near the boundary when India fans started booing him referring to the ‘Sandpaper Gate’ incident last year which saw the former Australia captain banned from international cricket for a year.

Kohli didn’t like the Indian fans’ gesture and asked them to clap Smith instead. The Australian acknowledged the gesture and went on to thank Kohli for the same. Here’s the incident!

Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli asks India fans to stop booing Steve Smith

The Australian chase is currently underway and they are 134/2 after 25 overs with Smith and Usman Khawaja on the crease.