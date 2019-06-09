Twitter on fire as bails refuse to come off after Jasprit Bumrah delivery hits the stumps

India vs Australia is probably the most anticipated match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 but looks like it won’t end without its share of controversy. The special zing bails used by the ICC, refused to come off after a Jasprit Bumrah delivery hit the stumps.

India batted brilliantly to post a mammoth 352 runs on the board, powered by Shikhar Dhawan’s century. However, just as the Australian innings started, something happened which caught everyone’s eyes.

David Warner former was extremely lucky after Jasprit Bumrah’s delivery struck his bat and then onto the stumps, but the zing bails remained in the groove. This is not the first instance of bail not being dislodged after the ball struck the stumps in this World Cup.

Cricket World Cup 2019: David Warner survives after bails refuse to be dislodged

And Twitter did not like it one bit!

How many times in this @cricketworldcup has the ball hit the stumps and the bails have not been dislodged? Time for a rethink on the “all singing & dancing stumps!” #INDvAUS #CricketWorldCup2019 @ProfDeano @TomMoodyCricket @Edged_and_taken @sanjaymanjrekar — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) June 9, 2019

This can’t keep happening with the bails !!! Hard enough being a bowler nowadays .. needs changing — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) June 9, 2019

I DO NOT BELIEVE IT. Manjrekar is back. The ball crashes onto the stumps. The bails don’t topple. I mean. You can’t make this up. — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) June 9, 2019

Toughest job in cricket is the PR person for Zing Bails. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) June 9, 2019

ICC should think more about these bails than gloves. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) June 9, 2019

Today is the 5th instance of ball hitting the stumps and bails not falling. 5th instance, WITHIN this World Cup. Whats going on?? 🤔🤔 In my entire life i have not seen 5 instances like this, let alone in the space of 10 days or a tournament!!#AUSvIND #CWC19 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 9, 2019

Bails didn’t come off again. It clattered into the stumps. I think that’s four times this tournament it’s happened. — Elizabeth Ammon (@legsidelizzy) June 9, 2019

I understand that the electronics in the stumps and the bails make them heavier. Why can’t the groove the bails sit in just be made shallower? Won’t that fix the problem? https://t.co/MXfLWjgHqi — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 9, 2019

33 batsmen out bowled in this World Cup so far. 5 times the bails have neglected to fall off. That is an 87% success rate. Disappointing if you're a bail, I imagine. You want to be up in the high 99s. — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) June 9, 2019