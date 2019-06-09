Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Twitter on fire as bails refuse to come off after Jasprit Bumrah delivery hits the stumps

India vs Australia is probably the most anticipated match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 but looks like it won’t end without its share of controversy. The special zing bails used by the ICC, refused to come off after a Jasprit Bumrah delivery hit the stumps.

India batted brilliantly to post a mammoth 352 runs on the board, powered by Shikhar Dhawan’s century. However, just as the Australian innings started, something happened which caught everyone’s eyes.

David Warner former was extremely lucky after Jasprit Bumrah’s delivery struck his bat and then onto the stumps, but the zing bails remained in the groove. This is not the first instance of bail not being dislodged after the ball struck the stumps in this World Cup.

