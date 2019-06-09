WATCH: David Warner survives as bails don’t come off after a Jasprit Bumrah delivery hits the stumps

The most anticipated match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 so far, India vs Australia, saw Team India winning the toss and posting a mammoth total after opting to bat first.

Openers Rohit Sharma (57) and Shikhar Dhawan started off in perfect fashion and added 127 runs for the first wicket. While Rohit scored a half-century, Dhawan completed the big one and was dismissed after adding 117 runs to the total.

Captain Virat Kohli (82) was only dismissed in the last over as India posted 352 runs on the board, the highest total against Australia in World Cup matches. Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni chipped in as well.

Australia’s innings was started by David Warner and Aaron Finch and the former was extremely lucky after Jasprit Bumrah’s delivery struck his bat and then onto the stumps, but the zing bails remained in the groove. This is not the first instance of bail not being dislodged after the ball struck the stumps in this World Cup.

Watch the instance here to believe for yourself.

Cricket World Cup 2019: David Warner survives after bails refuse to be dislodged

The incident happened in the second over of the Australia innings. They are now 52/0 after 11 overs.