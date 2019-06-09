WATCH: Marcus Stoinis dismisses MS Dhoni with an incredible catch but India post world record total against Australia

The India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup encounter was one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament. India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first on a flat deck.

India’s openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan gave the Men in blue a great start as the duo added 127 runs for the first wicket. While Dhawan completed his century, Rohit completed his 50.

Captain Virat Kohli scored a 77-ball-82 as well to power India to a huge total of 352 runs, which is the highest World Cup total against five-time world champions Australia. Hardik Pandya played a handy innings of 27-ball-48 and former skipper MS Dhoni chipped in with 27 runs as well.



It was only in the last over when both Dhoni and Kohli were dismissed but it was the former’s dismissal which came as a result of an incredible catch from bowler Marcus Stoinis. It was the first delivery of the 50th over which Dhoni smashed right back to the bowler.

Stoinis stuck out his palm and the ball stuck on it. India went on to score 352 runs as KL Rahul finished things off with a boundary on the last match of the innings. Here’s how Dhoni was dismissed.

