WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan completes his century against Australia but not before a bit of an anti-climax

The India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup encounter was one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament. India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first on a flat deck.

India’s openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan gave the Men in blue a great start as the duo added 127 runs for the first wicket. In the process, both of them completed their half centuries.

Rohit was the first one to get dismissed but Dhawan carried on with captain Kohli and has set things up for a huge total against Australia. The Mumbai Indians captain scored a composed 70-ball-57 and was dismissed by Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Nathan Coulter-Nile dismisses Rohit Sharma after India opening pair adds 127 runs

Dhawan continued, however, and completed his century in 95 balls, announcing his return to form in style and at the highest pedestal of them all, the World Cup. Here’s how the southpaw completed his century but not before Kohli was involved in a run-out situation, where replays showed he was well in.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan completes century against Australia

India are currently cruising at 190 after 33 overs with the Delhi-duo of Dhawan and Kohli scoring runs fluently. Kohli is currently at 28 from 32 balls.