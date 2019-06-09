WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma complete their half-centuries as Australia fail miserably in their plans against India

The much-anticipated India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter is underway. Captain Virat Kohli won the toss with what seems a very flat wicket at The Oval in London.

The pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan started off with a calm and composed approach, trying to spend as much time as possible on the pitch before accelerating. And both of them completed their respective half-centuries, setting India up for a huge total against Australia.

While Dhawan is still going strong, Rohit lost his wicket to Nathan Coulter-Nile but not before putting India into a great position. The right-handed Indian opener was dismissed after adding 57 runs to India’s total and a big 127-runs partnership with Dhawan.

Captain Virat Kohli came in to bat next and India are currently at 132/1 after 24 overs and Dhawan is going strong at 71. Here’s how the duo completed their half-centuries and Rohit’s fell to the Australian pacer.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan completes his half-century against Australia

Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Shamra completes his half-century to pile more misery on Australia

Cricket World Cup 2019: Nathan Coulter-Nile dismisses Rohit Sharma after India opening pair adds 127 runs