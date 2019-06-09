Revealed: Did MS Dhoni change his gloves for India vs Australia after ICC ruling?

There was a lot of backlash against International Cricket Council’s ruling that former India captain MS Dhoni cannot sport the ‘Balidaan Badge’ as a tribute to Indian Army on his wicket-keeping gloves. And the wicketkeeper-batsman has changed his gloves for the match against Australia.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was seen using the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on his wicket-keeping gloves during Team India’s opening World Cup encounter against South Africa.

But ICC General Manager of Strategic Communications, Claire Furlong, revealed while in conversation with IANS that the world cricket governing body has asked Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to get the insignia removed.

“We have requested the BCCI to get it removed,” she said. According to ICC regulations, “The ICC equipment and clothing regulations do not permit the display of messages that relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes during an international match.”

Later, after BCCI backed Dhoni and sent a formal request to the ICC for clearance, the cricket governing body sent their response.

“ICC has responded to the BCCI to confirm the logo displayed by MS Dhoni in the previous match is not permitted to be worn on his wicketkeeping gloves at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.

“The regulations for ICC events do not permit any individual message or logo to be displayed on any items of clothing or equipment. In addition to this, the logo also breaches the regulations in relation to what is permitted on wicketkeeper gloves,” ICC said in a media release.

IMAGE COURTESY: BIPIN PATEL via ESPN CRICINFO